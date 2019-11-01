e-paper
Boy dies of electrocution in Ambegaon

cities Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:58 IST
H T Correspondent
H T Correspondent
Pune A fifteen-year-old school student died from electrocuted while he was trying to connect a live wire to a Diwali lantern in his house in Ambegaon Khurd on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Santosh Indore, who was a Class X student of Bhairavnath Vidyalaya. The victim was trying to join a live electric wire to the latern when he received a shock and fell.

Santosh was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was proclaimed dead on arrival. His cousin lodged an accidental death related complaint with Manchar police.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 20:58 IST

