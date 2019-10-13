Breakfast, brunch and picnics: Pune candidates connect with voters on ‘super Sunday’

cities

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 21:01 IST

PUNE As the ’big day’ is nearing candidates from various political parties took advantage of Sunday, when most of the people are on holiday to connect with them. Various rallies were carried out in city and politicians reached out the residents by visiting them in public gardens, restaurants and even residential societies.

The Maharashtra assembly elections will be held on October 21 and voting will take place on October 24.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena MLAs led by senior deputy chairman Neelam Ghorhe and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kakade led the campaign in Dnyaneswar Paduka chowk, Wadarwadi, Pandavnagar, Deep Bangla chowk and other areas canvassing for their Shivajinagar BJP candidate Siddhartha Shirole.

Earlier, in the day Shirole visited residents of Khadki and Sangamwadi areas where he also visited two Gurudwaras and interacted with the residents. While back to Shivajinagar, en route he went to hotel Vaishali on Fergusson road and interacted with the voters while having his breakfast in presence of party workers and seniors.

Shirole said, “I visited all the places of public gathering on Sunday where a large number of people were present. It was a good interaction with my electorate where people expressed their point of view and what changes they expect and also their expectation from their representative.”

In Hadapsar assembly constituency, BJP MLA candidate Yogesh Tilekar visited gardens and parks early in the morning as part of the citizen connect programme.

AIMIM candidate Zahid Bhai visited Kausarbaug Masjid and Madrasas. He said, “ Visting Mosques early in the morning during pre-dawn prayers is beneficial as many voters are early risers and one can connect with the people easily.”

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, MLA candidate Mahesh Landge and Gautum Chabukswar carried out early morning visits to large residential societies. Chabukswar visited the Pimpri region and the market area and later went to Akurdi. Landge visited Ajmera colony, Vastu Udyog society and Nehru society. Landge spoke with the residents, had tea with the people in the society premises and promised that he would raise their issues in assembly.

