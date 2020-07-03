e-paper
Bribery case: CBI files chargesheet against passport official, aide in Chandigarh

Bribery case: CBI files chargesheet against passport official, aide in Chandigarh

chandigarh Updated: Jul 03, 2020 19:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a chargesheet against a passport official in Chandigarh who was allegedly caught accepting bribe in March this year.

The accused, Rajiv Khetarpal, who was posted as an assistant superintendent at the regional passport office, Chandigarh, had demanded Rs 30,000 from complainant, Jagdeep Singh. Jagdeep said that the official had asked him to pay the bribe or have his file rejected.

The CBI had laid a trap and caught Balinder Singh of Nayagaon accepting the bribe on behalf of Khetarpal. The duo was arrested soonafter.

The chargesheet was submitted under Section 7 (offence relating to public servant being bribed), 7A (taking undue advantage to influence public servant by corrupt or illegal means or by exercise of personal influence) of Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B(Criminal Conspiracy) of IPC.

