Bridegroom, 6 others arrested while trying to sneak into Meerut for wedding

Bridegroom, 6 others arrested while trying to sneak into Meerut for wedding

cities Updated: Apr 13, 2020 20:54 IST
HT Correspondent
Ghaziabad: A 25-year-old groom and his six friends were arrested by the Ghaziabad police early Monday morning while they were trying to sneak into Meerut for wedding, in violation of the national lockdown enforced to stave off the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. The Muradnagar police arrested the seven and booked them under various IPC sections.

All of them are residents of Muradnagar and were to Meerut in two cars when they were nabbed by the Muradnagar police around 1.30am on Monday.

“On Sunday evening, we received a communication from Meerut police about two marriages in a family based at Lisadi Gate, Meerut. One baraat was to come from Meerut and another from Muradnagar, Ghaziabad. So we contacted the bridegroom at Muradnagar and asked his family not to leave for Meerut without permission/passes since the lockdown is in place,” said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police (rural).

“Despite warning, the seven -- the bridegroom and his six friends -- tried to go to Meerut in two cars but were nabbed during checking by the police. The groom was dressed up in full wedding attire. The seven were taken to the police station and an FIR was lodged against them. The cars were also seized,” Jadaun added.

The police have booked the seven men under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).

“Now the wedding has been postponed and it will take place only after the lockdown is lifted. We were hoping to reach Meerut during night and perform wedding on Monday. We had planned to return late night. But the police stopped the groom and his friends and arrested them,” said a relative of the groom.

Officials said the seven men were later released on bail and sent back home.

