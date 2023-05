Old bridge over Bahuda River in Andhra's Srikakulam collapses as granite-laden lorry crosses over

An old bridge built over the Bahuda River near Ichhapuram town in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh collapsed on Wednesday when a granite-laden lorry was passing through, officials said. Bridge collapsed at Ichhapuram town in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

District authorities said that the lorry carrying 70 tonnes of granite load was passing on the British-era bridge when it collapsed.

No loss of life was reported in the incident.

However, traffic is disrupted in the area.

In April this year, traffic movement was suspended for hours in the Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh after a bridge connecting Renuka-Ji to Sangrah collapsed.

According to officials, the Danoi bridge snapped, interrupting road connectivity from Nahan and Renukji to Sangrah and Haripurdhar.

Earlier in April an iron bridge on the Dhauliganga river, connecting Niti Valley in Chamoli district snapped suddenly, officials of the Border Roads Organization said.

The Valley Bridge on the Dhauliganga River connecting Niti Valley in Burans near Malari suddenly snapped and according to a BRO official, a truck also fell down the river.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening a recklessly driven crane hit two bikes in which four persons, including three minors, died and one woman sustained injuries in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district.

The accident occurred in the Banganga area in the city while the crane was moving downwards on the Banganga bridge. After crushing the bikes, the crane collided with a bus and stopped. The whole incident was also captured in the CCTV installed on the roadside.