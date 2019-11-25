BSES and Ola to set up battery swapping stations for e-vehicles

cities

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 22:52 IST

New Delhi:

Power distribution companies (discoms) BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) on Monday announced they will set up battery swapping stations across Delhi for two and three electric wheelers in collaboration with Ola Electric Mobility.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed recently between the BSES discoms and Ola Electric Mobility for setting up battery swapping stations at identified locations in south, west, central and east Delhi areas, a BSES spokesperson said.

“As part of the agreement, Ola Electric will manage and operate these stations through a cloud-based software system. On its part, BSES will facilitate in identification of strategic locations for battery swapping (and charging) stations, depending on the optimum usage and potential of electric vehicles in the area,” said Ankit Jain, co-founder of Ola Electric Mobility.

The agreement, valid for a period of three years, will hasten adoption of electric vehicles in the city. The owners of electric vehicles (two and three wheelers and e rickshaws) will be able to avail the services at these stations, he said.

The BSES said the MoU will augment the company’s efforts for laying a strong foundation to enable smooth functioning of Electric Vehicles (EVs) across the country by creating a widespread network of charging solutions that vehicle owners and operators can rely on.