BSP supporter chops offhis finger after votingfor BJP by mistake

In a bizarre incident, a dalit voter chopped his finger after he inadvertently pressed the button of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) election symbol instead of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) at a booth in Shikarpur area of Bulandshahr during the second phase of polling on Thursday.

In Bulandshahr, the contest is between the sitting MP and BJP candidate Bhola Singh and SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidate Yogesh Verma.

BSP supporter Pawan Kumar, 25, a resident of Abdullapur Hulasan village in Shikarpur area of the constituency, had gone to vote for Verma but voted for the BJP by mistake.

Frustrated over his fault, Pawan returned home and chopped his finger with a chopper.

Pawan later released a video, which is now on Twitter, in which he is seen saying that he chopped off his finger to repent his mistake.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 22:52 IST