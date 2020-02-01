Budget will benefitfarmers, create jobs,boost development,says CM Yogi

cities

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 16:11 IST

LUCKNOW: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the union budget 2020-2021 that he said would prove to be a milestone for infrastructure development, uplift of farmers, creation of jobs for the youth and betterment of health facilities in India.

“I felicitate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development-oriented and pro-farmer budget,” said Yogi to a news agency in New Delhi.

He said the budget would further strengthen the economy in accordance with the prevailing needs in India and become a means of fulfilling people’s aspirations. He added that the budget would protect the interests of all sections of society, including the poor and farmers.