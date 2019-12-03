e-paper
Dec 03, 2019-Tuesday
Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019

Burglars strike at 4 houses in Banthra, flee with cash and valuables worth lakhs

cities Updated: Dec 03, 2019 22:05 IST
HT Correspondent
LUCKNOW Burglars struck at four houses and fled with cash and valuables worth several lakhs in a Banthra village here on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

A manhunt had been launched to nab the thieves after registering an FIR against unidentified people, said cops.

District police spokesman Ashish Dwivedi said the incident took place in Dadupur village of Banthra where theft was reported from four houses.

He said the FIR was lodged under IPC sections 457 (for criminal house trespass) and 380 (for house theft) by Dinesh Kumar Singh Chauhan, a private school principal.

In the complaint, Chauhan mentioned that thefts took place in his house and three other houses of Balram Singh Chauhan, Ajay Bhan Singh and Narendra Singh in his neighbourhood.

Chauhan stated that the thieves also entered the houses of Chandra Bhan Singh and Vijay Bhan Singh, but did not find any valuables there.

“Around ₹50,000 cash and valuables worth around ₹7-8 lakh were taken away by the burglars from the four houses,” added Dwivedi.

