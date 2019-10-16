Businessman stopped during commute, robbed of car key

cities

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 21:16 IST

Gurugram Four unidentified men allegedly stopped a businessman, who was travelling in his SUV, at gunpoint before decamping with his car keys. The police said no one was injured, adding that the motive for the alleged robbery attempt is not yet clear.

According to the police, the incident took place around 12.45pm when the victim, a businessman and his friend, were on their way to a religious place in Sirsa in his Creta car.

The police said they had crossed Basai road and entered Dhankot village, when two men on a motorcycle blocked their path. “The man seated pillion pointed a gun at us and asked to stop the car. Suddenly, two more people on another motorcycle joined them. The four suspects, two of whom were armed, started inspecting the car. They checked the boot space, under the seats and the dashboard. When we asked them about their actions, they asked us to shut up,” the complainant in the FIR said.

The police said some people noticed the commotion and seeing this, one of the suspects, grabbed the keys of the car. The four suspects sped away on their respective motorcycles.

Pankaj Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Rajendra Park police station, said the suspects did not rob those travelling in the car. “It is possible that the suspects had information about something valuable in the car but did not find it and escaped to evade arrest. The incident took place around 12.45pm, but it was reported to us around 3.45pm. We have registered a case and are trying to trace the suspects,” said SHO Kumar.

The police said that the pillion riders had covered their faces with a cloth while the two others, who were in the front seat, wore helmets.

A case was registered against unidentified suspects under sections 393 (attempt to commit robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Rajendra Park police station on Tuesday.

