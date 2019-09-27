Buy a kilogram of onions for ₹36 at 5 community centres in Chandigarh

cities

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 01:03 IST

A day after UT administrator VP Singh Badnore instructed the food and supplies department to purchase onions on wholesale price and sell them on no-profit no-loss basis, the department opened stalls at five community centres in city to sell onions at ₹32 per kg against mandi rate of ₹55 per kg on Thursday.

A total of 10-quintal onions were sold at all the five designated community centres at Modern Housing Complex (MHC), Manimajra; Dhanas; Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran; Ram Darbar; and Maloya on the first day.

While the ceiling for purchase was one kilogram for the first day, it will be raised to 2kg per buyer as the quantity of onions will also be increased to meet the demand of public in the coming days.

Two departmental mobile vans have also been deputed for sale of onion in Burail and Dadumajra villages for the convenience of public, said a UT spokesperson.

The department will continue to sell onions at controlled rates to provide respite to the general public from the soaring prices of onion till the same come under control.

BLURB: Community centres are at Modern Housing Complex, Manimajra; Dhanas; Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran; Ram Darbar; and Maloya

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 01:02 IST