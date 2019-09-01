e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 01, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Sep 01, 2019

BVP’s Katraj lake water- supply deal with PMC up for renewal

cities Updated: Sep 01, 2019 16:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is proposing the provision of two lakh litres of water per day from Katraj lake specifically to Bharati Vidyapeeth (BVP - deemed university). The municipal administration presented the proposal to the standing committee last week.

Bharati Vidyapeeth is currently lifting two lakh litres of water per day from Katraj lake, as it has, since 1999.

However, after every 10 years, PMC has been renewing this agreement.

At the helm of affairs at Bharati Vidyapeeth is Congress leader, Vishwajeet Kadam, who is paying the PMC for the the water. The water is not used for drinking purposes.

The standing committee will take a decision on this in the coming week.

.

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 16:42 IST

more from cities
top news
    trending topics
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019Satya Pal MalikNRC ListVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneApple iPhone 11Manasi JoshiSaaho Review2020 Tokyo OlympicsAssam NRC Final ListIBPS RRB PO ResultMSBSHSE SSC Result 2019Nirmala SitharamanP ChidambaramIndia vs West Indies Live Score
    don't miss