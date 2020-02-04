CA foundation exam: 6 from Ludhiana make it to AIR top 40

cities

Six students from the city have figured in the top 40 all-India ranking (AIR) of the CA Foundation Exam 2019, the results of which were declared by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday late evening. CA Foundation is an entry-level test designed for students who want to pursue the CA course.

Meha Maggo secured 342 marks out of 400, the highest in city, with AIR 22, followed by Praachi Sharma who got AIR 23 with 341 marks, Shagun Goyal AIR 24 with 340 marks, Ritika Mittal AIR 36 with 328 marks, Arushi Jindal AIR 37 with 327 marks and Raghav Garg AIR 40 with 324 marks.

Eight other students from Ludhiana figured in the top 50 — Aatish Watts got AIR 42, Garima Lekhi and Harleen Kaur AIR 44, Riya Arora, Shivika Jain and Simran Arora AIR 45, Anmol Verma AIR 46 and Abhya Mittal with AIR 50.

A total of 14 students have bagged All-India ranks, out of which 11 are girls. As many as 87,084 students appeared in the exam, of which 35% (30,563) were able to clear the exam. Out of the total 48,959 male candidates who appeared, 33.2% (16,300) cleared the exam. Of the 38,125 female candidates who appeared in the November 2019 examination, 37% (14,263) cleared the exam.

City student is 5th, twin bags AIR 23

City’s Anurag Gupta and Parag Gupta, twins, have secured all India rank (AIR) 5 and 23 in the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Exam 2019.

The results were declared by the Institute Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday evening.

CA Intermediate is the second-level exam, which is divided into two groups. After clearing both groups, a student can commence articleship training for three years under a practising chartered accountant (CA).

Anurag scored 661 marks and Parag got 621 marks out of 800.

The twins swear by remaining focused and meditating for two hours daily.

“ We stayed away from social media to focus on preparations,” they said.

They also shared that the second-level exam was tough and due to hard work and consistency, they were able to achieve the ranks.

Interestingly, the students said they shared a 16-minute difference at birth and a 40-mark difference in the exam.

19-year-olds Anurag and Parag said, “We attended coaching classes for five hours daily and dedicated another five hours to self-study. Coaching classes and guidance from teachers makes a lot of difference in the score and it is important to remain under professional guidance.”

“We tried to take help from online classes, but it did not prove beneficial. So we continued with the four-hour coaching classes and then studied together during before exams,” said the twin brothers.

Their father Arvind Gupta is a manager in a trading firm and mother Mona Gupta is a private tutor.

The students scored AIR 13 and AIR 29 in CA foundation examination results last year. The duo is preparing for the final-level now.

The duo have studied in Green Land Senior Secondary Public School, Jalandhar Bypass, and scored top positions in the district earlier. They are pursuing BCom from Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh in correspondence.