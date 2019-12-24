e-paper
Home / Cities / CAA: Youth Cong workers protest outside state BJP chief’s residence

CAA: Youth Cong workers protest outside state BJP chief’s residence

cities Updated: Dec 24, 2019 23:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

Youth Congress workers on Tuesday staged a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) outside the residence of Punjab BJP president Shwait Malik.

The protesters, led by state Youth Congress general secretary Dilraj Singh Sarkaria, termed the Act as divisive and dangerous for the society.

They were carrying placards demanding revocation of the amended law and expressing their resolve to boycott the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Addressing the gathering, Sarkaria said, “We want to awaken the common man against the anti-people policies of the Modi-led BJP government. India has a long tradition of treating every religion equal. However, the Modi government’s CAA is dividing our country on the basis of religion. We will show documents proving our citizenship only if BJP ministers will prove their qualification.”

He added, “CAA is anti-minorities and must be withdrawn. The policies of the BJP favour the Hindu religion. The Congress will strongly oppose CAA and NRC as they are a threat to our democracy.”

Youth congress Amritsar district president Dalsher Singh and district vice-president Gursevak Singh Gavvi Lopoke were also present.

Meanwhile, a protest against CAA was also held at the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) here on Tuesday. The activists of Punjab Students Union (PSU) raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government, saying the Act goes against the secular spirit of the Constitution.

