Cabinet minister launches campaign to motivate Ludhiana residents to adopt a healthy lifestyle

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 22:15 IST

Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Sunday launched ‘Fitify’, a social media campaign, to motivate residents to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Ashu said that amid the busy schedule, people often forget to focus on their health and so the campaign that was launched at Sidhwan Canal Waterfront aims to encourage them to follow a fitness regime for a healthy and long life.

Various activities including cycling, zumba, bhangra, yoga, games, magic show were the highlight of the event. He said more such activities will be organised at the waterfront in the coming days and soon, such events will become a weekly feature.

The event was attended by Ashu, his wife and MC councillor Mamta Ashu, mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu, Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) chairman Raman Balasubramaniam, MCL commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal, councillors Hari Singh Brar, Dilraj Singh, Rashi Hemraj Aggarwal, senior Congress leader Baljinder Singh Sandhu, among others.

The campaign was declared the most lively and unique event of Ludhiana as residents participated in large numbers and also appreciated the government and administration for taking the initiative and setting up the Sidhwan Canal Waterfront.

Ashu said that it is a matter of great pride that a large number of residents, accompanied by their children, visited the Sidhwan Canal Waterfront and enjoyed it.

He added that the second phase of this project, starting from Pakhowal Road till Gill Road would also start shortly as the detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared.