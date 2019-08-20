Cabinet okays Juvenile Justice Rules, paves way for quick disposal of cases

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 21:57 IST

LUCKNOW The state cabinet on Tuesday approved the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Rules-2019 to ensure the effective implementation of the Juvenile Justice Act-2015 in the state.

These rules will help implement the JJ Act 2015 in an effective manner, said a government official.

In the cabinet meeting held today, the government approved rules which will ensure certain provision for juveniles care. As per the rules, crime against children and crime committed by children will now be classified as per their gravity.

The new rules have also paved the way for a separate state-level panel to dispose of pending cases, in order to speed up the justice delivery, said a government spokesperson.

These rules have also Codified Model Rules 2016 drafted by central government. The state government spokesperson said the JJ Rules 2019 will now be notified soon.

The rules also provide for various de-institutionalization measures for children such as adoption, foster care and sponsorship. Various models of group foster care were reviewed and studied before drafting the relevant provisions in the rules. In addition to these, roles and responsibilities of various functionaries responsible to provide care and protection to children have been re-defined to bring clarity, added an official.

The new rules will ensure childcare institutions develop linkages with Specialized Adoption Agencies so that the pool of adoptable children can be increased and these children can be brought into the adoption process.

The JJ Act 2015 includes a separate chapter on offences against children and several of the offences listed in this chapter were so far not adequately covered under any other law. These include sale and procurement of children for any purpose, including illegal adoption, corporal punishment in child care institutions, giving children intoxicating liquor or narcotic drug or psychotropic substance or tobacco products, use of child by militant or adult groups, offences against disabled children and kidnapping and abduction of children.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 21:57 IST