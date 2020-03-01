Call on ‘lottery win’ costs resident of Panvel ₹1 lakh

cities

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 23:58 IST

A 40-year-old woman approached Panvel city police on Sunday after she was cheated of ₹1 lakh by a man who claimed she had won a lottery.

The Panvel resident, Sushila Devidas Rudhe, alleged that she had recently received a call from a person saying she had won a lottery. The unknown caller said that she will have to pay ₹1 lakh to get a four-wheeler and a mobile phone which she won in the lottery. After depositing the money in the account number of the unknown caller she didn’t get any response. Realising that she has been cheated, she complained to the police on Sunday.

A police officer said, “The complainant was asked to pay money twice. Once she was asked to pay ₹16,000 first as deposit money to claim the gifts. Later she was asked to pay ~84,000 towards insurance and income tax charges. After the amount was deposited in the accused’s account the person switched off the phone.”

“A case of cheating has been lodged against the unknown person[s] and we have also transferred the case to the cyber cell ,” said the officer.