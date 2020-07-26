Candidates with flu-like symptoms to sit in separate room during HPPSC exam

cities

As a precautionary measure to avoid spread of coronavirus, the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has decided that candidates with flu-like symptoms will sit in a separate room while appearing for HPPSC examination.

The HPPSC issued a special operating procedures (SOP) for conducting exams according to which, candidates and parents may need to move in and out of state due to competitive, selection examinations. Hence, their movement is facilitated by waiving off condition of quarantine, if they exit and re-enter the state or vice versa within 72 hours.

Admit card will be a valid document to enter and exit the state and no separate registration will be required by the candidate and parents.

HPPSC secretary Ashutosh Garg said that HPPSC exams are scheduled to be conducted from August with the first being exam for HP subordinate allied services, posts (Class 3, non-gazetted), which are scheduled for August 7 and 8. Over 2,000 candidates will be appearing.

Exam functionaries are required to submit self- declaration about health status and thermal gun temperature check of staff will be done at staff entrance point.

If any functionary fails to meet the self- declaration criteria, or temperature check, he/ she will be asked to leave the exam centre, immediately. They have been advised to wear mask and gloves at all time.

Staff and candidates have be advised to download ‘Arogya Setu’ app and to avoid crowding at entry and exit points. Senior staff have been directed to monitor entry and exit points.

There should be proper marking with at least two-meter distance where candidates stand while waiting for opening of exam centre and exit of candidates should permitted one-by-one.

Candidates should be asked to sanitise their hands before and after signing the attendance sheet. Hand wash stations with liquid soap should be made available.

Institutions should have adequate room capacity to meet seating arrangement need for conducting the exam.

Adequate arrangements for safe drinking water need to be made on campus and water supply should be ensured I toilets.

The exam centres will have to be disinfected and cleaned with sodium hypochlorite solution as per guidelines of state health department, sanitizer with dispenser should be available at entry points, exam rooms and staff room, liquid hand wash or soap should be available in restrooms and entry points.