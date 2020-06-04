e-paper
Canteen, book stall reopen at Ludhiana railway station

The canteen will, however, sell only packed food and water

cities Updated: Jun 04, 2020 00:53 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Passengers arriving to board trains at the Ludhiana railway station on Wednesday.
In view of the increasing number of passengers at the railway station here, the authorities have allowed the canteen and a book stall at platform number 1 to reopen. The canteen will, however, sell only packed food and water.

The entry and exit points of the railway station are still sealed and no vehicle is being allowed to enter the premises.

According to amended rules during lockdown, the passengers can book tickets four hours before their journey, but passengers with waiting tickets are not allowed to enter the platforms.

The RPF and police made special security arrangements on Wednesday as the number of passengers increased.

According to railway officers, at least 200 passengers from Ludhiana boarded and alighted each train crossing the railway station.

Meanwhile, ticket checking staff continue to work without face shields. Therefore, they said, they have minimised contact with passengers and not checking tickets.

The staff at platforms are allowing passengers with confirmed tickets to board the trains.

Train services were resumed on June 1. On Wednesday, trains running from other stations crossed the railway station.

