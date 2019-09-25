Car driver slapped Rs 2,000 fine for not wearing helmet

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 17:39 IST

The Baghpat police slapped a Rs 2,000 fine on a car driver under the Motor Vehicles Act for not wearing a helmet while driving.

The driver, Prashant Kumar, of Sankal Putthi village under the Chandinagar area of Baghpat posted a tweet of the incident with a copy of the challan tagging the SP, DGP, PMO and others.

“It’s a case of grave negligence and the circle officer has been directed to conduct an inquiry,” said PG Yadav, SP, Baghpat

On Tuesday evening, Prashant had visited Singhawli Aheer area where cops of Singhawli Aheer police station were checking vehicles. He was also stopped and asked to show the papers of the car. When Prashant showed the documents, the cops sent him to the sub-inspector who was issuing challans to defaulters.

The driver told the S-I that he had all the required documents, but was still issued a challan for not wearing helmet.

