Caretaker held for theft at war veteran’s house in Chandigarh

cities

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 01:03 IST

CHANDIGARH Employed at the house of a 86-year-old decorated war veteran just five days ago, a Kaimbwala man fled with jewellery worth ₹9.5 lakh and ₹1 lakh in cash on Sunday morning.

Identified as Lokesh, 21, he was arrested later in the evening and sent to two-day police remand on Monday.

Squadron Leader Hamir Singh Mangat (retd), who was awarded Vir Chakra for his participation in the Indo-Pak War in 1965, had employed Lokesh as a caretaker for his wife at their house in Modern Housing Complex, Manimajra, last week.

On Sunday morning, they found money and jewellery missing from their house. After Lokesh failed to turn up for work, they tried calling him but his number was switched off. Even the address that he had provided turned out to be fake.

Following this, the elderly couple’s son-in-law, Brigadier Balvinder Singh (retd), who resides in Sector 11, approached police. The accused was arrested at a naka outside Kaimbwala village based on a tip-off. He was carrying a bag that contained the jewellery. He claimed that he had given the cash to a relative in Dera Bassi.

He has been booked under Sections 381 (theft by clerk or servant) and 411(dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).