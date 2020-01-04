Case against Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan and Bharti Singh at Rupnagar for hurting sentiments of Christians

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 15:53 IST

A case was registered here against Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, director-choreographer Farah Khan and comedian Bharti Singh for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of the Christian community in a TV show.

The case was registered under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli¬gious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code at Rupnagar city police station on Friday on a complaint by the All India Christian Welfare Front national president Charan Masih and others after a demonstration on December 28.

Raveena and Farah had recently met cardinal Oswald Gracias of the Roman Catholic Church and apologised. Farah took to Twitter to inform that cardinal Gracias had accepted their apology.

Masih, who is a protestant, however, maintained that the Christian community was deeply hurt by the actions of Raveena, Farah and Bharti. He said there was no question of accepting the apology tendered by them to the cardinal as the Roman Catholic Church had never protested against them.

He demanded the arrest of the three.