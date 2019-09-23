Cases of break-ins, kidnapping, murders rising in eastern Pune: crime branch stats reveal

pune

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 20:11 IST

A major number of house break-ins, kidnapping, murders and vehicle thefts which have taken place in the last eight months in Pune have occurred in the eastern region of the city.

In the last eight months, a total of 461 and 474 house break-ins have been reported in Zone IV and Zone V, according to information released by the Pune police crime branch.

Similarly, 266 vehicle thefts were reported in Zone IV and 345 vehicle thefts took place in Zone V. While Zone IV consists of Khadki and Yerawada divisions, Zone V consists of Hadapsar and Wanowrie divisions. Comparatively, Zone I, Zone II and Zone III registered 440, 432 and 293 vehicle thefts cases, respectively.

Police officials monitoring the crime situation maintained that the rising population and unemployment rate has prompted rise in incidents of crime, where role of juvenile criminals is increasing over the years. Incidents like mobs vandalising vehicles have also emerged as a cause of concern. Petty disputes and ambitions of one upmanship over rival us fuelling violence culture in the slums, investigators said.

Zone IV recorded 14 cases of murder and Zone V witnessed 12 murders, while Zone I recorded five cases, 11 in Zone II and 13 in Zone III. A total of 88 cases of molestation were reported in Zone IV while 79 in Zone V compared to 52 each in Zone I and III and 54 in II. Zone IV and V reported 111 and 156 cases of kidnapping compared to 69 in Zone I, 87 in Zone II and 110 in Zone III respectively.

The Zone IV and V also saw an increase in cases registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Zone III saw 26 cases while IV saw 28 cases while Zone I reported 14, II witnessed 10 and Zone III reported six cases.

Phursungi, Ramtekdi, Kondhwa and Mundhwa have shown a spike in the number of house break-ins, where there has been an escalation of thefts by organised syndicates.

