Home / Cities / Cash seizure from priest’s house: Case adjourned to February 3

Cash seizure from priest’s house: Case adjourned to February 3

The court of additional district and session judge Monika Goyal on January 8 had framed charges against all accused

cities Updated: Jan 16, 2020 23:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

In view of the non-appearance of Father Anthony Madassary, the Jalandhar-based priest who had accused the Khanna police of misappropriating ₹6.6 crore after a raid at his house in Partapura on April 29 last year, a local court in Mohali adjourned the hearing to February 3.

The court of additional district and session judge Monika Goyal on January 8 had framed charges against all accused — ASI Joginder Singh, ASI Rajpreet Singh, Surinder Singh, ASI Dilbag Singh, Mohmmad Shakil, Davinder Kumar alias Kala, Sanjeev Kumar, head constable Amrik Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Surinderpal Sharma, Nirmal Singh, Amandeep Singh Kamboj alias Ishu and Gurwinder Singh alias Garry.

The court was to record statement of Father Anthony, on whose complaint the state crime branch, Mohali, registered a case as he had alleged that police recovered ₹16.65 crore from his house, but showed only ₹9.6 crore.

