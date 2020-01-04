CAT 2019 results: Three city lads score above 99 percentile

cities

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 22:31 IST

Three youngsters from Ludhiana have scored above 99 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT), result of which was declared on Saturday.

Akshit Garg, Ishan Singal and Shivam Singla could not contain their happiness after learning that they were among the top scorers from the city.

While Akshit got 99.58 percentile, Ishan and Shivam scored 99.13 percentile and 99.1 percentile, respectively, all in their second attempt.

21-year-old Akshit now desires to pursue MBA from his dream colleges — either IIM Lucknow or IIM Calcutta.

“This was my second attempt. I focused on mock tests and other preparation content to ensure that my performance graph went up this time. I used to practice test papers for six hours on weekdays and put in extra two hours on the weekends,” Akshit said while sharing his preparation model. “My parents were quite supportive throughout and constantly encouraged me to work hard and perform better,” he said, while expressing gratitude towards his father Rajesh Garg, who is a businessman and mother Sonia Garg, a homemaker.

Similarly, Shivam Singla,20, a resident of Atam Nagar, said he did his preparation for the exam with determination that he would crack the test and make it to the best college.

‘attempted more than 40 mock tests’

“I had faith in myself. Whenever I used to attempt a mock test, I always did that with confidence. Before appearing for CAT, I had attempted at least 45 mock tests that boosted my confidence,” Shivam, a student of Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management, said.

“For now, I will only be focusing on cracking interviews and getting admission to one of the best colleges. I’m aiming for IIM Indore, IIM Kozhikode and IIM Lucknow,” he added.

Likewise, 22-year-old Ishan Singal, a resident of Vikas Nagar on Pakhowal Road, said he maintained consistency while preparing for the test. “Achieving a good percentile is never an easy job. It requires a great amount of dedication and consistency. Now that I have achieved desired results, I want to pursue MBA in marketing from IIM Lucknow,” Singal added.

CAT results were declared by Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode. Besides IIMs, more than 115 other institutions will also use CAT 2019 scores this year for admission into their management programmes.

