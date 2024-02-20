 CBI arrests EPFO officer from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli in bribery case - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / CBI arrests EPFO officer from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli in bribery case

CBI arrests EPFO officer from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli in bribery case

ANI |
Feb 20, 2024 10:51 AM IST

CBI registered a case against the accused after he allegedly demanded a Rs. 15 lakh bribe from a software company owner in Tirunelveli.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday arrested an accused Enforcement Officer of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli while accepting a bribe amount of 2 lakh from the complainant, Officials said on Monday.

Enforcement Officer of the EPFO in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli was arrested while accepting a bribe of 2 lakh from the complainant. (Representational Image)

CBI has registered a case complaint against the accused on allegations that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs. 15 lakh from the complainant who is running a software company at Tirunelveli, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) spokesperson said in a statement.

It was also alleged that the accused demanded the said bribe for not taking action against the company which availed the Central Government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana (a scheme to boost the creation of new jobs in the formal sector through support of EPF contributions by the Central Government for new employees), the spokesperson said.

It has been further alleged that the accused officer collected and verified the documents from the complainant Company and learnt that the company has received an amount of 3 crore(approx) under the scheme. Out of the said amount he allegedly demanded 5 per cent as a bribe from the complainant, he said.

"CBI laid a trap and caught the said accused EPFO officer red-handed while accepting a bribe of 2 lakh as an advance," the spokesperson said. (ANI)

