CBI expedites probe in Unnao case, questions expelled BJP MLA in Sitapur jail

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 21:11 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday expedited its probe into the Rae Bareli car-truck collision in which the Unnao gang-rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured while her aunt and the aunt’s sisters were killed on July 28, an official said. Six CBI teams investigated different aspects of the ‘accident’, he added.

A senior police official, who is privy to the investigation, said a three-member CBI team questioned expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Sitapur district jail, where he is lodged for the past many months after his arrest in the gang-rape case on April 12, 2018.

He said the CBI team reached the Sitapur district jail to interrogate the MLA at around 2.15pm and remained there for over five hours before leaving for Lucknow. He said the MLA was questioned about his and his aides’ alleged involvement in the accident.

He said another CBI team visited Unnao’s Makhi police station to question the police personnel there about the alleged lapses in the rape survivor’s security. The rape survivor’s house is located in the area under the jurisdiction of the Makhi police station.

The official said another team visited the Unnao residence of the injured lawyer, who is undergoing treatment at the trauma centre of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow.

Two other teams visited the trauma centre and the spot where the accident took place in Rae Bareli.

The sixth team questioned six police personnel of Unnao district after summoning them to the CBI office in Lucknow, the official said.

The Supreme Court on Thursday had directed the CBI to complete the probe into Sunday’s car crash in a week. The court had ruled that as an exception, the CBI can take another week, but in no circumstance shall the probe extend beyond a fortnight. At the request of the CBI, the apex court had halted transfer of the ‘accident’ case to Delhi.

A police official in Unnao said the inspector incharge of Unnao police lines Subash Chandra Mishra, gunner Sudesh Kumar, women constables Ruby Patel and Sunita Devi and police constable Irshad Khan, who is the duty incharge of Makhi police station, were called to the CBI office in Lucknow. He said they had returned to Unnao after being questioned.

He also said the CBI team in Unnao first visited the Makhi police station and checked the duty register. Thereafter, they visited Makhi, the native village of the MLA and the survivor. He said the sleuths spoke to the villagers about their perception of the incident. They also questioned the police personnel who had been deployed at the survivor’s house, he said.

The official said the CBI officials also interacted with three brothers of the injured lawyer at his residence in Unnao to ascertain whether they were aware about the threat to his (the lawyer’s) life.

The accident took place when the survivor along with her lawyer, aunt and the aunt’s sister was going to meet her uncle, who was then lodged in Rae Bareli district jail in a separate case of attempt to murder in 2000. The car had collided with the truck near Ataura police outpost at around 1.30 pm on July 28.

A Rae Bareli police officer said the truck driver Ashish Kumar Pal and cleaner Mohan, who have been remanded in three-day CBI custody, were likely to brought to the accident spot and questioned about the sequence of the car-truck collision on Lalganj road.

The official said a team of the central forensic laboratory visited the spot along with some CBI officials on Saturday after having done so on Friday.

