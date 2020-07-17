CBSE Class-10 results: Girls outshine boys in Himachal

cities

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 00:10 IST

After outperforming boys in Class 12 examinations, girls of Himachal Pradesh have once again outshone boys in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 examinations. The girls secured an overall pass percentage of 99.14% while boys secured 95.99%.

As many as 15,246 students from the state appeared in the Class 10 examinations out of which 8,686 were boys and 6,560 were girls. A total of 14,776 students cleared the exams, out of which 8,338 were boys and 6,438 were girls.

This year students of the state achieved 96.92% overall pass percentage which is slightly lower than last year’s 97.28%.

In Loreto Convent Tara Hall, Shimla, Ojasvi Kesta ranked first with 98.8% marks, Tanvi Utreja ranked second with 97% marks and Vanshika Ahluwalia attained the third position by securing 96.6% marks.

In St Edwards School, Shimla, Kanishk Chanjta secured the first position with 98.2% marks. Harshaditya Sharma and Shivansh Sharma secured 95.8% each.

Vaani Parashar of Convent of Jesus and Mary School, Shimla, topped the school by scoring 98.8%. Hiya Sharma stood second with 98.4% and Shivanshi Verma secured 97.4% and ranked third.

Udit Jain and Saksham Virmani of Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, topped the school with 93.6% marks. Shreeyansh Thakur got 92.8% and stood second while Madhav Kalra attained 92.4% marks and stood third.

In DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Lakkar Bazar, Shimla, Nandini Chaudhary scored 98.6% and bagged the first position. Meenal Verma stood second with 97.4% while Sonakshi Dadwal and Bhavya Sharma scored 96.8% each and stood third.

In Kendriya Vidyalya, Jakhu Hills, Shimla, Sonal Bhat ranked first with 96% marks. Bhargav Dhar, Prakriti, and Anshika scored 91.6% each and ranked second in the school while Bhanvi Dhar got 90% and ranked third.

In DAV Senior Secondary Public School, New Shimla, Hemjha Kaul stood first with 97.8% marks followed by Shivang Nagta who got 97% marks while Palak Sharma and Garima Nepta scored 96.8% each and stood third in the school.

With 98.4% marks, Noopur Sharma bagged the first position in The Lawrence School, Sanawar. Simar Singh Gabadia stood second in the school with 96.8% marks and Harshangad Singh secured third position with 96.6% marks.

In Army Public School, Dagshai, Aditi Sharma bagged the first position by scoring 97% marks, Anirudh Gupta scored 96.4% marks and stood second while Shivam Kha secured 96.2% marks and stood third.

Shivansh Joshi of St Lukes Senior Secondary School, Solan, got 97.6% marks and stood first. Sneha Verma and Prakriti Pal scored 97.4% each and bagged the second position while Ishita Suri secured 97% total marks and stood third.