Saturday, Dec 28, 2019
CCTV helps cops arrest two persons involved in vehicle theft, chain snatching

CCTV helps cops arrest two persons involved in vehicle theft, chain snatching

cities Updated: Dec 27, 2019 23:23 IST
PUNE Pune crime branch and Vishrantwadi police in a joint operation have unearthed five cases, including four chain snatching cases and one vehicle theft following the arrest of two men on Friday.

The duo has been identified as Deepak Parshuram Mali (25), a resident of Keshavnagar and originally a Sangli resident and Praveen Nilesh Kachve (30), a resident of Mundhwa.

The accused had stolen a two-wheeler from Chandannagar and used it for snatching gold chains of women in Vishrantwadi and Khadki area. The duo was picked up by the detection branch based on suspicion and later on, the police analysed CCTV footage in the said area and arrested the duo.

Vishrantwadi police station incharge Arun Awhad said that on suspicion, the local police station officials took the duo into custody and carried out sustained interrogation. “We analysed the CCTV footage and also during their custodial interrogation, they revealed to have stolen a two-wheeler and used it for carrying out chain snatching activities in Vishrantwadi and Khadki,” he said.

