Centre first opposed, then copied Delhi’s isolation rules: AAP

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 00:12 IST

New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday alleged that the new home isolation guidelines issued by the Union Central government were “a word-to-word copy” of the Delhi government’s guidelines on the same topic.

AAP’s national spokesperson and MLA Raghav Chadha said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre has advised implementation of telephonic consultancy to Covid-19 patients under home isolation, which will now be implemented across India.

“Significantly, the same BJP government scrapped the same telephonic consultancy provisions for home isolation patients in Delhi. Now the question arises, that if this system of the Kejriwal government can be applicable for the whole country, then why did the BJP government scrap it in the Capital?” Chadha asked.

The Union health ministry did not comment on the matter.

Chadha said without any proper framework, the BJP-ruled Central government had passed arbitrary politically motivated orders through lieutenant-governor (L-G) Anil Baijal. “I believe the BJP government has only one goal, which is to create trouble for the citizens of Delhi by passing orders through the L-G, who reports to the Union home ministry. The BJP government neither had any plan nor any kind of framework to pass these orders. But, it did so only to create hurdles for the people,” he said.

The L-G office did not comment on his charges.

Last week, the L-G restored the Delhi government’s old module of home isolation where teams of district surveillance officers (DSO) visit the homes of new Covid-19 patients for their medical assessment and to inspect if their homes are fit for isolation.

The Delhi government had appointed a private firm to do the follow-up process with patients under home isolation through tele-consulting. But the contract of the company was cancelled by the L-G. The Delhi government opposed this, saying it was hampering patient care.

“I request the Union government to cooperate, and not create chaos in Delhi,” Chadha said.