e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Centre releases Rs 1,237 cr GST compensation arrears

Centre releases Rs 1,237 cr GST compensation arrears

cities Updated: Apr 10, 2020 22:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

CHANDIGARH: Reeling under a huge revenue loss due to the ongoing lockdown to check the spread of corornavirus, Punjab on Friday received goods and services (GST) compensation dues of Rs 1,237 crore from the Centre.

The amount released as non-plan grant pertains to GST compensation arrears for financial years 2017-18 and 2018-19 on the basis of revision of the base year revenue of the state. “When the 2015-16 base year revenue was fixed, there was some gap. We submitted audited accounts and requested for its revision which has finally been accepted after two years,” said a finance department official, who did not want to be named.

In its release order, the Union finance ministry said that with this amount, the total release of GST compensation to the state from July 2017 to March 2019 comes to Rs 14,094 crore.

The state government has also been demanding the release of GST compensation arrears of Rs 4,400 crore for the past four months.

top news
900 patients, 30 hotspots: How Jamaat-linked cases push Delhi’s Covid-19 cases
900 patients, 30 hotspots: How Jamaat-linked cases push Delhi’s Covid-19 cases
India asks US to extend H-1B, other visas of citizens stranded over Covid-19
India asks US to extend H-1B, other visas of citizens stranded over Covid-19
Army retaliates to Pak shelling, aims at terror launch pads across LoC
Army retaliates to Pak shelling, aims at terror launch pads across LoC
Punjab Police registers case against banned US-based Sikhs for Justice outfit
Punjab Police registers case against banned US-based Sikhs for Justice outfit
‘It was tough’: When Joginder Sharma was ‘scared’ during COVID-19 duty
‘It was tough’: When Joginder Sharma was ‘scared’ during COVID-19 duty
Timeless Bugatti, literally: $280,000 watch gets a functioning W16 engine inside
Timeless Bugatti, literally: $280,000 watch gets a functioning W16 engine inside
Apple, Google team up to work on COVID-19 contact tracing tech
Apple, Google team up to work on COVID-19 contact tracing tech
‘Didn’t go home for 7 days’: Bhilwara collector on ruthless Covid-19 battle
‘Didn’t go home for 7 days’: Bhilwara collector on ruthless Covid-19 battle
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities