C'garh: Maoists kill Anganwadi assistant accusing her of being police informer

An Anganwadi assistant was allegedly killed by Maoists accusing her of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Saturday. Police said some unidentified Maoists barged inside the house of the Anganwadi assistant and strangled her to death in front of her family. (Representational image)

Police in a statement said that the incident took place on Friday night in Timapur village under Basaguda police station.

Police claimed that some unidentified Maoists barged inside the house of Laxmi Padam (45) in the village and strangled her to death in front of her family.

They dumped the body in the courtyard of the house and escaped.

On Saturday, a pamphlet issued by the Madded area committee of CPI( Maoists) was found at the spot in which the woman has been accused of acting as a police informer, the police statement said.

With this incident, over 60 people have been killed by Naxalites so far this year in separate places of Bastar division comprising seven districts including Bijapur.