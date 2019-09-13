e-paper
Chakan pothole proves fatal, claims life of two-wheeler rider

A motorcyclist was killed after his vehicle hit a pothole in Chakan on Thursday evening.

According to the police the victim, identified as Vinayak Kashinath Gawali (39) a resident of Khed was travelling on his bike in Nighoje, Chakan when the two-wheeler went straight into the pothole. As he was not wearing a helmet, Gawali sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot, said the police.

