Chandel murder: Police analysing fingerprints recovered from SUV

cities

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 19:38 IST

Noida: The Noida police is working on the analysis of various sets of fingerprints recovered from the SUV of Gaurav Chandel, who was found murdered on ... The car was abandoned in Ghaziabad on Tuesday night and was rrecovered by the police Wednes.

Chandel’s bullet-riddled body was recovered by his family and friends during the course of a night-long search they had launched after he went missing on January 6. He was allegedly murdered while on way his home to Gaur City from Gurugram, where he worked as a regional manager with a private health care solutions company.

The newly purchased SUV was stolen by the assailants along with victim’s laptop, two phones and wallet.

The SUV was first discovered by a retired policeman in the Akash Nagar locality. Ghaziabad police had taken it in custody and the vehicle was brought back by Noida police on Thursday.

“During the forensic examination of the vehicle, several sets of fingerprints were recovered. The family’s prints have been eliminated leaving behind 3-4 partial sets,” Devendra Singh, the investigating officer, said.

Also recovered from the car were shopping receipts from before Chandel’s murder. The registration plates of the SUV was broken. The suspects who came to abandon the SUV in Ghaziabad also had another car with them and they had left in the second car. Although the incident was captured on CCTV cameras, their face are not clear as it was dark.

“The vehicle also had a FASTag and we have notified the nearby toll plazas as well. So far, there is no information of the SUV crossing any toll,” Singh said. He said they are working on backtracking the vehicle’s GPS locations from where the vehicle was found.

“We will wait for the whole forensic analysis to be done and then we will contact the police,” Shalini Chandel, the victim’s sister, said.

She said they were surprised to see that the society’s security sticker and FASTag had not been tampered with even after more than a week of the vehicle having been taken away.

The family is also working on trying to meet the UP CM Yogi Adityanath to share their grievances with him.