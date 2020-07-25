e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Chandigarh College of Engineering hosts engineering e-conference

Chandigarh College of Engineering hosts engineering e-conference

More than 500 participants including researchers, students, research scholars, academic scientists and faculty members from around 12 countries attended the virtual seminar.

cities Updated: Jul 25, 2020 01:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

The mechanical and the electronics and communication department of the Chandigarh Engineering College of the Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), Landran, jointly organised a two-day e-conference on ‘Contemporary advances in mechanical engineering and innovations in communication computing and sciences’.

More than 500 participants including researchers, students, research scholars, academic scientists and faculty members from around 12 countries attended the virtual seminar.

Elangovan Rajagopalan, KCT College, Chennai and former scientist, ISRO, was the guest of honour. The keynote speakers included Joan Lu of University of Huddersfield, United Kingdom, Minvydas Ragulskis of Kaunas University of Technology, Lithuania, Dr Ashwani Kumar of Monmouth College, Illinois, USA, and Dr Haris Rudianto, head of Advanced Materials Laboratory, Gunadarma University, Indonesia.

A total of 269 research papers (167 from electronics and communication engineering and 102 from mechanical engineering) were received from researchers and scholars from across the country out of which 141 will be published in journals.

top news
‘Americans can’t tell us what to do on Chabahar’: India envoy
‘Americans can’t tell us what to do on Chabahar’: India envoy
Centre’s 5-point advice to 9 states driving recent Covid surge
Centre’s 5-point advice to 9 states driving recent Covid surge
Politics of pressure will not work, says Rajasthan governor
Politics of pressure will not work, says Rajasthan governor
India, China statements on border talks reflect a wide gap in perceptions
India, China statements on border talks reflect a wide gap in perceptions
‘Lives at stake’: Karnataka doctors protest attacks by Covid patients’ kin
‘Lives at stake’: Karnataka doctors protest attacks by Covid patients’ kin
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
‘I’m excited and Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again’
‘I’m excited and Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again’
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In