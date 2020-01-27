Chandigarh couples among 8 lakh Indians looking for extramarital flings, shows dating app data

cities

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 17:29 IST

Chandigarh Married men and women from the city could be among eight lakh Indians looking for extramarital affairs as they had registered on Gleeden an ‘extramarital dating app’, it has been learnt.

News agencies reported on Monday that Gleeden, believed to be a French online dating community and social networking service primarily marketed to women, specifically those already in a relationship, had reported a spike in traffic after New Year.

The largest percentage of registrations was from Bengaluru, dubbed India’s Silicon Valley, home to thousands of young couples, the report said. As of November 19, Indian men who had registered on the app included those from Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Pune, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Gurgaon, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kochi, Noida, Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur, Surat, Indore, and Bhubaneswar.

Extramarital affairs are not as common as one might think, says Dr Sunil Gupta, MD, psychiatry, a city based private practitioner. “From my point of view, there are multiple factors behind infidelity in marriage, such as faulty physical relationships, or for emotional or sexual reasons. This pushes people to seek solace elsewhere,” he adds.

The women who registered in Gleeden belonged to Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, New Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Noida, Lucknow, Indore, Surat, Guwahati, Nagpur, and Bhopal.

The January spike saw Gleeden’s daily subscriptions going up by over 300%, indicating perhaps that people’s New Year resolutions could have included looking out for excitement outside marriage.

When asked if concerns had been flagged to him by patients depressed or angry because of cheating spouses, Dr Gupta responds, “It’s happening.”