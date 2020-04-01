Chandigarh doctor covid+, had met UK-returned patient

cities

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 01:32 IST

A 43-year-old doctor at Mayo hospital in Mohali’s Sector 69 tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Chandigarh’s 15th coronavirus patient, the doctor, a resident of Chandigarh’s Sector 49, had come in contact with a suspected patient from Punjab’s Malout town.

The patient had visited the doctor at Mayo hospital. After the doctor was confirmed positive for coronavirus disease, he was admitted at the same hospital.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said the doctor was a resident of Chandigarh and worked in Mohali. “He had come in contact with a Malout resident, who had returned from the United Kingdom. Though that man is doing fine, we have sent teams to collect his sample. We have also sampled four employees at Mayo hospital. The doctor is stable and responding well to treatment,” Dr Singh added.

All family members of the doctor will remain under home quarantine for the next 14 days in Sector 49. Residents of the Sector 49 housing society, where the doctor lives, have been directed to remain indoors till further instructions.

NRI WOMAN TESTS POSITIVE AGAIN

The 74-year-old woman, who along with her sister, had tested positive for Covid-19 on March 20, has tested positive for the virus in the second test as well. However, her 69-year-old sister’s second sample tested negative. The women, who were visiting Mohali’s Phase 3A from the UK, are admitted to Fortis Hospital in Phase 8. Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said though one of the sisters tested positive again, both were responding well to treatment.