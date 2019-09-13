Chandigarh-Kharar flyover: NHAI blames district admn for delay in demolishing 60 structures

cities

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 00:58 IST

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said the demolition of the remaining 60 structures under the Chandigarh-Kharar flyover has been held up due to the laxity of district administration.

An official of the NHAI seeking anonymity said, “The Competent Authority for Land Acquisition (CALA) has not handed over the awards of around 15 structures coming under the Chandigarh-Kharar flyover since last month so that the payment of the structures can be cleared.”

“We took up the issue with the administration several times and it was discussed in the meetings as well but we are yet to get any response,” he said.

The NHAI official had earlier said that several pillars have to be constructed on the stretch, and the delay is hampering the construction work of the flyover.

In August, it was reported that the NHAI was to directly acquire the 15 structures, but missed them during the survey to identify land to be acquired. Later, after identifying these structures, NHAI forwarded the structures’ ownership documents to Delhi for direct acquisition and release of compensation. However, as the records were in Punjabi language, they were sent back to NHAI’s local office for translation.

“The official language in Punjab is Punjabi. Therefore, all land records are in Punjabi. NHAI, without translating these records into English, forwarded them to their head office. Now, the entire record has been sent back for translation,” a senior officer in the Mohali administration, not wishing to be named, said.

The NHAI also blamed the district administration for its failure to divert traffic under the upcoming Chandigarh-Kharar flyover that was holding up its construction work.

Mohali sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Jagdeep Sehgal said that the awards have been cleared. “The delay occurred as the NHAI had not done a proper recce of the land and structures to be acquired in 2017,” he said. “No awards are pending with the CALA,” he added.

DEMOLITIONS IN THE PAST

After missing two deadlines, the NHAI launched a five-day demolition drive on July 2 and razed as many as 240 structures out of a total 300 which were in the way of Kharar-Chandigarh flyover. The demolition was done between the Balongi to Khanpur stretch.

Delay in land acquisition has hit the project which had started in November 2015. It has missed multiple deadlines and was expected to be completed by last year.

The NHAI had to call off the previous demolition drives conducted on March 27 and 28 as officials were busy with election duties and security for the Indian Premier League. Only 60 structures could be razed at that time, while around 300 remain.

An NHAI official said only 65% of the work has been completed so far and they are hoping to complete it within the March 2020 deadline.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 00:58 IST