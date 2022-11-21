2.5K crore dev works to be completed in Faridabad by next year: Khattar

: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that during the next one year, development works worth ₹ 2.5K crore will be completed by the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA).

He said that construction of new roads between Faridabad to Noida is an important project in these development works.

While addressing a public gathering on Sunday after inaugurating the development projects completed by FMDA in the last one year, the chief minister said that in order to connect the eastern and western parts of Faridabad city, link roads including two under bridges will soon be constructed at a cost of ₹ 300 crore.

Khattar inaugurated two water supply projects of FMDA and laid the foundation stone for beautification and infrastructure work of Dussehra ground. He also laid the foundation stone for repair work of road from Ankhir Chowk to Delhi Border.

Other works include installation of 12 new rain wells and review of the functioning of 64 old tube wells to ensure clean drinking water system in the city.

The CM said that the construction of the road from Faridabad to Jewar airport would also be started soon and that 50 new e-buses would soon be on roads to strengthen the public transport facility in the city. A new bus terminal with state-of-the-art facilities will be constructed in Sector-61 of the city.