 1 dead, 2 hurt in Ferozepur assault
Saturday, Aug 17, 2024
New Delhi
1 dead, 2 hurt in Ferozepur assault

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Aug 17, 2024 09:36 AM IST

A person was killed and two others were injured in an attack in Dod village in Ferozepur on Friday night

A person was killed and two others were injured in an attack in Dod village in Ferozepur on Friday night. The three were attacked with sharp weapons by a group of men and women who arrived in a car and on motorcycles, leading to a victim’s death in the village that falls under the Lakho Ke Behram police station.

The injured have been admitted to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot.
The deceased has been identified as Tarsem Singh. The injured, Sukh Singh and Sahib Singh, have been admitted to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot. The reason behind the murderous assault was not immediately ascertained.

Superintendent of police (investigation), Ferozepur, Randhir Kumar said an investigation is underway.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 1 dead, 2 hurt in Ferozepur assault
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi
Saturday, August 17, 2024
