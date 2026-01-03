1 dead, 3 injured in head-on collision in Mohali; Fortuner driver held

Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a fatal road accident in Phase 8, Mohali, in which a 24-year-old man lost his life and three others were critically injured. Investigating officer Ranjit Singh said the accused was arrested from his residence at Landran and further investigation is underway (HT File)

According to the police, the accused, identified as Simranjeet Singh, a resident of Landran, is the son of a farmer and was planning to go abroad for further studies.

The accident occurred early Monday morning when a Fortuner SUV, allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road, rammed into an i20 car carrying four youths. The impact of the collision was severe, leaving the i20 completely damaged from the front, while the Fortuner overturned on the road.

The deceased has been identified as Sahibdeep Singh, a resident of Khanna. Police said he sustained critical injuries and died on the spot.

After the collision, the driver of the Fortuner reportedly fled the scene, abandoning his vehicle. Police later impounded the vehicle and launched a search operation, which led to the tracing and arrest of the accused.

The three other occupants of the i20 suffered injuries and were rushed to the Phase 6 Civil Hospital, Mohali, for treatment. One of the injured was later referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, due to the seriousness of his injuries.

Police teams reached the spot soon after receiving information, regulated traffic, and initiated an investigation. Preliminary findings indicate that wrong-side driving and high speed may have led to the crash. A case was registered immediately after the accident.

