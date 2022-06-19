1 killed, 3 injured in firing between two groups in Amritsar

A 40-year-old man was killed and three others were injured when two groups of colonisers opened fire at each other over a monetary dispute on the Amritsar-Jalandhar national highway in Daburji village, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Narinder Singh of Chheharta area in Amritsar. The injured are Ranjodh Singh alias Sunny Yama, Charanjot Singh alias Jigar and Mohinder Pal of Amritsar. Yama is a notorious gangster, who is facing around 12 criminal cases, including one of attempt to murder.

Police sources said that around 20 bullets were fired by both the parties on each other and the incident took place at around 1 am on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

“During the firing, four people received bullet injuries. They all were rushed to various private hospitals. One of the injured died while being treated. The conditions of others are said to be out of danger,” said Manmeet Singh, Chatiwind station house officer.

He said that the preliminary investigation has found that there was a monetary dispute between the two parties.

As per information, many colonisers and financiers had gathered for a party regarding the inauguration of a club in the Dream City colony’s phase number 2 on Friday night. Police said Charanjot along with his partners Michael and Baljinder Seth was attending the event. Mohinder Pal, who was an old partner of Charanjot, was also present there.

During the party, some heated arguments were exchanged between Michael and Mohinder, following which Charanjot called Sunny Yama and Narinder Singh on the spot. After sometime, both the parties came outside the colony and started firing at each other, a spokesperson of Amritsar-rural police said.

“We have registered a case under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act against the members of both the parties, and our raids are on to nab the absconding accused,” he said, adding that they have also deployed cops outside the hospitals to keep a watch on the accused under treatment.