1 suspended, 9 contractual staffers sacked at Patiala transport office

The Punjab transport department dismissed nine contractual employees and placed an official under suspension over “corrupt” practices in Patiala on Monday. Besides, a show-cause notice has been issued to deputy transport commissioner Manjit Singh. A show-cause notice has been issued to deputy transport commissioner Manjit Singh. (Picture only for representational purpose)

According to the department, the suspended official is Pawan Kumar, a senior assistant. Among the contractual employees whose services have been terminated are seven security guards and a data entry operator at the Patiala transport office.

The action was taken amid widespread complaints of corruption in the working of the office, officials said.