Tue, Jul 29, 2025
1 suspended, 9 contractual staffers sacked at Patiala transport office

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 29, 2025 09:46 am IST

According to the transport department, the action has been taken against the employees amid complaints regarding corrupt activities, particularly in Patiala office

The Punjab transport department dismissed nine contractual employees and placed an official under suspension over “corrupt” practices in Patiala on Monday. Besides, a show-cause notice has been issued to deputy transport commissioner Manjit Singh.

A show-cause notice has been issued to deputy transport commissioner Manjit Singh. (Picture only for representational purpose)
According to the department, the suspended official is Pawan Kumar, a senior assistant. Among the contractual employees whose services have been terminated are seven security guards and a data entry operator at the Patiala transport office.

The action was taken amid widespread complaints of corruption in the working of the office, officials said.

