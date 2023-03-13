Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 10 acres to be acquired for setting up temple on Saraswati riverfront

10 acres to be acquired for setting up temple on Saraswati riverfront

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Mar 13, 2023 08:34 PM IST

Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board will acquire around 10 acres near Pipli of Kurukshetra to set up a grand temple on the riverfront.

Irrigation dept officials surveying the land to be acquired for setting up a temple on Saraswati riverfront. (HT Photo)
Board vice-chairperson Dhuman Singh Kirmach said 200-ft wide road, on the 1km stretch, from Pipli to Partapgarh, and 50-ft each on both sides of the Saraswati river, upto to Chita Mandir, will be acquired. He said the project will be developed as Aarti Sthal and Park. Kirmach said the project will help develop Pipli Saraswati Sthal as a tourist destination and a plan has already been made to construct Saraswati River Front in Pipli up to 1km.

