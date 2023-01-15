Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 10 IAS officers shifted in Punjab; Mohali, Ferozepur get new DCs

10 IAS officers shifted in Punjab; Mohali, Ferozepur get new DCs

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 15, 2023 12:27 AM IST

Aashika Jain has been posted as Mohali DC, replacing Amit Talwar who has now been posted as director sports and youth welfare, the post which was held by Rajesh Dhiman

Aashika Jain has been posted as Mohali DC, replacing Amit Talwar who has now been posted as director sports and youth welfare, the post which was held by Rajesh Dhiman.
Aashika Jain has been posted as Mohali DC, replacing Amit Talwar who has now been posted as director sports and youth welfare, the post which was held by Rajesh Dhiman.
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : The Punjab government on Saturday transferred 10 IAS officers, including deputy commissioners (DCs) of Ferozepur and Mohali.

According to the orders, Aashika Jain has been posted as Mohali DC, replacing Amit Talwar who has now been posted as director sports and youth welfare, the post which was held by Rajesh Dhiman.

Dhiman has been posted as Ferozepur DC, replacing Amrik Singh, who has now been posted as director tourism and cultural affairs.

Sarabjit Singh has been posted as additional chief secretary (ACS) parliamentary affairs whereas Keshav Hingonia will now be special secretary, revenue and rehabilitation. Babita, has been posted as director social justice and empowerment whereas Sagar Setia will now be ADC (general) Kapurthala.

Ravinder Jain has been posted as ADC (general) Ferozepur.

The government also transferred three PCS officers. Joint secretary, jails, Bikramjit Singh has been posted as ADC, development, Muktsar, Ismat Vijay Singh as Patiala SDM and Balwinder Singh as Dera Baba Nanak SDM.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out