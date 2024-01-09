10 illegal Bangladesh migrants held in Jind

In a joint operation, Haryana chief minister’s flying squad and Jind police apprehended 10 Bangladesh nationals, including two women and a minor girl, on Tuesday. They were residing without valid documents, said police officials. “They have been booked under various sections of the Foreigners Act,” said DSP Ashish (HT photo)

A spokesman of the Jind police said they along with the CM’s flying squad raided a bleaching house in Paju Khurd village in Jind and apprehended 10 Bangladesh nationals who were found residing illegally.

“While being interrogated, they introduced themselves as West-Bengal residents and on further questioning, they confessed that they are illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. They were working as labourers at the bleaching house and failed to prove their identities. They have been booked under various sections of the Foreigners Act,” said DSP Ashish.