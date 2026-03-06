10 Jalandhar industrialists stranded in Doha; Bathinda principal returns

The group of 10 industrialists from Jalandhar has been stranded in strife-torn Middle East for the past four days. An aircraft carrying passengers evacuated from the Middle East, routed from Muscat via Hurghada, arrives at Luxembourg Airport amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. (REUTERS)

Ashwani Sharma, former president of the federation of Indian exports promotion council, said these industrialists, mostly involved in hand tool making, were on their way to participate in an exhibition in Germany to be held in the first week of March.

“However, the industrialists, who boarded their flights from New Delhi, have been stuck in Doha, Qatar, for the past five days. I have received information from one of them that they have been transported to Saudi Arabia from Doha via bus on Thursday evening,” Sharma said.

He added that the hand tool makers from across the country have been attending this particular exhibition in Germany for the past 50 years.

“We demand the government of India and the state to provide immediate assistance to these industrialists and provide instant relief by arranging alternatives in order to bring them back to India,” he said.

225 land in Mumbai

Chandigarh

Neeru Garg, a college principal who was stranded in Sharjah (UAE) without cash or essential medicines after Iran’s strikes on the city led to airspace closure, was among 225 passengers from Dubai who landed at the Mumbai airport early Thursday. “We felt relieved after our flight landed at the Mumbai airport. Until our flight landed at the Mumbai airport, we were really worried,” Garg said, who is the principal of SSD Girls College in Bathinda.

“When we were at the Dubai airport, there were talks about missiles being fired. We were frightened. After our flight landed (in India), we felt a sense of relief. Everybody in the flight was relieved. There was panic among Indians. We were thinking whether we could go back home or not,” she told reporters at the Chandigarh airport.

She said a flight carrying around 225 passengers from Dubai landed at the Mumbai airport early Thursday. Later, she and her husband reached the Chandigarh airport.

With PTI inputs