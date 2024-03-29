10 killed as taxi rolls down gorge at Ramban on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Ten passengers were killed when a taxi veered off the road amid heavy rain and fell into a gorge in Ramban district on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway early on Friday, officials said. Rescuers retrieving bodies from the accident site near Battery Chashma in Ramban district on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Friday. (HT Photo)

Ramban deputy magistrate Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary said, “It was pitch dark and raining heavily when the accident occurred near Battery Chashma around 1.15am. While the vehicle, believed to be a Chevrolet Tavera, has not been traced yet, 10 bodies have been recovered from the steep slope from where it went down 500 metres.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Police along with quick reaction teams, the local tehsildar, assistant commissioner, revenue, and other officials were at the spot supervising rescue work.

Chaudhary said: “It was a sort of free fall. The chances of any survivors are grim.”

Two identity cards were recovered from two bodies. They were identified as taxi driver Balwan Singh, 47, of Amb Gharota in Jammu district, and Vipin Mukhiya, of Bhairagang in West Champaran district of Bihar.

The bodies were taken to Ramban district hospital.

Police said the taxi was on its way to Kashmir from Jammu.