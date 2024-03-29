 10 killed as taxi rolls down gorge at Ramban on Jammu-Srinagar highway - Hindustan Times
10 killed as taxi rolls down gorge at Ramban on Jammu-Srinagar highway

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria
Mar 29, 2024 04:12 PM IST

Bodies of driver, Bihar resident recovered from steep slope on Jammu-Srinagar highway; accident occurred amid heavy rain and poor visibility

Ten passengers were killed when a taxi veered off the road amid heavy rain and fell into a gorge in Ramban district on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway early on Friday, officials said.

Rescuers retrieving bodies from the accident site near Battery Chashma in Ramban district on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Friday. (HT Photo)
Rescuers retrieving bodies from the accident site near Battery Chashma in Ramban district on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Friday. (HT Photo)

Ramban deputy magistrate Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary said, “It was pitch dark and raining heavily when the accident occurred near Battery Chashma around 1.15am. While the vehicle, believed to be a Chevrolet Tavera, has not been traced yet, 10 bodies have been recovered from the steep slope from where it went down 500 metres.”

Police along with quick reaction teams, the local tehsildar, assistant commissioner, revenue, and other officials were at the spot supervising rescue work.

Chaudhary said: “It was a sort of free fall. The chances of any survivors are grim.”

Two identity cards were recovered from two bodies. They were identified as taxi driver Balwan Singh, 47, of Amb Gharota in Jammu district, and Vipin Mukhiya, of Bhairagang in West Champaran district of Bihar.

The bodies were taken to Ramban district hospital.

Police said the taxi was on its way to Kashmir from Jammu.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

    A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

