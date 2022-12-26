Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 10 labourers injured in Panchkula wall collapse

10 labourers injured in Panchkula wall collapse

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 26, 2022 02:06 AM IST

According to police, the incident took place around 9am when the labourers were working on plot number 433 in Industrial Area- Phase 1 in Panchkula on Sunday. All of a sudden, a newly constructed wall of the basement fell on them. They were rushed to the civil hospital in Sector-6.

The wall collapse site in Panchkula, wherein 10 labourers were injured. (HT Photo)
The wall collapse site in Panchkula, wherein 10 labourers were injured. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

At least 10 labourers were injured after a wall of an under-construction basement collapsed in Industrial Area- Phase 1 in Panchkula on Sunday.

According to police, the incident took place around 9am when the labourers were working on plot number 433. All of a sudden, a newly constructed wall of the basement fell on them. They were rushed to the civil hospital in Sector-6.

The injured were identified as Ravi Kumar, 31, Pramod Kumar, 26, Mithlesh, Pinky, 36, Rinky, 27, Jyoti, 23.

All these laborers live in rented accommodations in Abheypur and hail from Chhattisgarh.

Sector-19 police post in-charge sub-inspector Satinder said that no loss of life was reported. “Only four of them were critically injured; others only received minor injuries. We have not received any complaint so far but we will follow up the matter.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out