10 lakh MT wheat procured till now: Haryana govt

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 16, 2024 06:32 AM IST

The Haryana government on Monday said 10 lakh metric tonne (MT) wheat and 5.43 lakh MT mustard have been procured by different agencies in the state.

The spokesperson said till now, about 1,500 crore has been released to the farmers as minimum support price of the procured wheat and mustard.

The state government has set up 417 centres for wheat procurement and 107 centres for the purchase of mustard.

