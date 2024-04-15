10 lakh MT wheat procured till now: Haryana govt

The Haryana government on Monday said 10 lakh metric tonne (MT) wheat and 5.43 lakh MT mustard have been procured by different agencies in the state. HT Image

The spokesperson said till now, about ₹1,500 crore has been released to the farmers as minimum support price of the procured wheat and mustard.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The state government has set up 417 centres for wheat procurement and 107 centres for the purchase of mustard.